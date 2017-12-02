More Videos

Bluffton gets in a holiday state of mind at annual Christmas parade

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

December 02, 2017 12:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The crowds were big and the weather was perfect as the Bluffton Christmas Parade made its way through Old Town on Saturday.

The parade, led by the Parris Island Marine Corps Band and local dignitaries throwing out candy, stepped off from the corner of Bridge and Pritchard Streets. What followed were a long line of floats, marching bands, JROTC groups, dancers and perennial crowd favorite, the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team.

The parade ended at the corner of Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue.

Here are five of our favorite sights spotted along the parade route:

01 Bluffton parade dancers
Dancers from the Bluffton School of Dance perform at the corner of Calhoun Street and May River Road.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The floats were numerous and varied.

05 Bluffton parade float
Among the many floats in the parade was this one from Okatie Elementary School depicting a school bus carrying kids and Christmas trees.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

03 Bluffton parade band
There were bands aplenty at Saturday's parade. Here, the Bluffton High School Marching Bobcats pass down May River Road.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The crowd was big, and full of kids.

02 Bluffton parade kids
Kids clamor for candy along May River Road as the Bluffton Christmas Parade passes them by.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

And, of course, there was a Santa sighting.

04 Bluffton parade Santa
It was easy to confuse Bluffton's Jimmy Peacock with Santa Claus as he rolled down May River Road in his electric wheelchair during Saturday's parade. Though not an official part of the parade, he said he used to dress up as Santa for parties and back when he used to lead a motorcycle toy drive for Deep Well.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

