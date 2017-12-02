Bluffton gets in a holiday state of mind at annual Christmas parade

The crowds were big and the weather was perfect as the Bluffton Christmas Parade made its way through Old Town on Saturday.
The parade, led by the Parris Island Marine Corps Band and local dignitaries throwing out candy, stepped off from the corner of Bridge and Pritchard Streets. What followed were a long line of floats, marching bands, JROTC groups, dancers and perennial crowd favorite, the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team.
The parade ended at the corner of Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue.
Here are five of our favorite sights spotted along the parade route:
Dancers from the Bluffton School of Dance perform at the corner of Calhoun Street and May River Road.
The floats were numerous and varied.
Among the many floats in the parade was this one from Okatie Elementary School depicting a school bus carrying kids and Christmas trees.
There were bands aplenty at Saturday's parade. Here, the Bluffton High School Marching Bobcats pass down May River Road.
The crowd was big, and full of kids.
Kids clamor for candy along May River Road as the Bluffton Christmas Parade passes them by.
And, of course, there was a Santa sighting.
It was easy to confuse Bluffton's Jimmy Peacock with Santa Claus as he rolled down May River Road in his electric wheelchair during Saturday's parade. Though not an official part of the parade, he said he used to dress up as Santa for parties and back when he used to lead a motorcycle toy drive for Deep Well.
