Some of the 400 riders participating in the Pedal Hilton Head Island biking event cruise through Coligny Circle on Sunday. The ride is an annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.
Pedal Hilton Head Island blankets island with bike riders

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 10:32 AM

Motorists driving around Hilton Head Island on Sunday morning may have noticed more than the usual number of bicyclists along the island’s roads and pathways. That was because the 11th annual Pedal Hilton Head Island fun ride was being held to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

Multiple groups of bikers, some escorted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, spread out across the island and even into Bluffton on rides ranging from a couple of miles on North Forest Beach Drive and the beach to 62 mile treks to the mainland.

Two groups of riders set out on the 62 mile ride, which went as far as the Bluffton Parkway flyover before returning to the island.

Some 400 riders participated in the event, which started and finished at Coligny Plaza.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

