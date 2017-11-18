More Videos

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like 0:59

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like

  Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

    The marsh tacky horse race was the headline event at A Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair, held on Saturday at Cotton Hall Plantation to benefit the Santa Elena Foundation. Here, is the championship race, which decided the winner of the Santa Elena Cup.

Local Events

Lowcountry fair, marsh tacky races held in Yemassee

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 18, 2017 05:05 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The Santa Elena Foundation held its first Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair at Cotton Hall Plantation in Yemassee on Saturday. Turnout was good for the fair which was held to raise funds for the foundation and to celebrate the historical heritage of the Lowcountry amassed over the 500 years since the founding of the Spanish Santa Elena Colony in what is now Port Royal.

Count Alvaro Armada, a direct descendant of Pedro Menendez de Aviles, the founder of the Santa Elena settlement, was on hand to present the Foundation with two artifacts from Santa Elena which have been in his family’s possession since the 1500’s.

The fair also featured activities highlighting aspects of the unique culture and heritage of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Headlining the entertainment at the fair were the Marsh Tacky Horse Races with the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association. The association staged several races, culminating in a championship race for the Santa Elena Cup between a gelding named Buck, ridden by Amy Merritt of Johns Island, and Cowgirl, a mare ridden by Miranda Rawson, also of Johns Island. Rawson and Cowgirl came out the winner.

Other demonstrations included horsemanship falconry and historical weapons. There were flamenco dancers, music by the Chilly Willy Band, a history parade, a children’s petting zoo, and tours of a colonial sugar cane mill. In addition, there were vendors presenting arts and craft and food.

  Ever seen a 500-year-old matchlock gun fired before? This what it's like

    The Men of Menendez, from St. Augustine, Fla., were at A Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair on Saturday as Spanish colonial-era soldiers. Here, they fire matchlock guns, replicas of those used 500 years ago, as part of their demonstration.

Ever seen a 500-year-old matchlock gun fired before? This what it's like

The Men of Menendez, from St. Augustine, Fla., were at A Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair on Saturday as Spanish colonial-era soldiers. Here, they fire matchlock guns, replicas of those used 500 years ago, as part of their demonstration.

Jay Karr Staff video

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

