Lowcountry fair, marsh tacky races held in Yemassee

The Santa Elena Foundation held its first Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair at Cotton Hall Plantation in Yemassee on Saturday. Turnout was good for the fair which was held to raise funds for the foundation and to celebrate the historical heritage of the Lowcountry amassed over the 500 years since the founding of the Spanish Santa Elena Colony in what is now Port Royal.
Count Alvaro Armada, a direct descendant of Pedro Menendez de Aviles, the founder of the Santa Elena settlement, was on hand to present the Foundation with two artifacts from Santa Elena which have been in his family’s possession since the 1500’s.
The fair also featured activities highlighting aspects of the unique culture and heritage of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Headlining the entertainment at the fair were the Marsh Tacky Horse Races with the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association. The association staged several races, culminating in a championship race for the Santa Elena Cup between a gelding named Buck, ridden by Amy Merritt of Johns Island, and Cowgirl, a mare ridden by Miranda Rawson, also of Johns Island. Rawson and Cowgirl came out the winner.
Other demonstrations included horsemanship falconry and historical weapons. There were flamenco dancers, music by the Chilly Willy Band, a history parade, a children’s petting zoo, and tours of a colonial sugar cane mill. In addition, there were vendors presenting arts and craft and food.
