Want to sample food from some of the Lowcountry’s finest restaurants? Here’s your chance

Ready your appetites because this year’s “Taste of the Season” event at the Country Club of Hilton Head is coming on Friday, Nov. 17.
This year’s event is larger than past tastes and is expanding to three tents. Onee of those tents will be filled with food from about 30 of the finest restaurants and chefs in the area, including Dockside, Captain Woody’s, Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana, RedFish and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks among many others. All of them will be competing for recognition.
“Chef’s pull out all the stops for this event. They’re a competitive bunch and compete heavily for “Taste of the Season” top honors,” said Charlie Clark, spokesman for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the place to try that dish you might not necessarily order ... It’s gourmet all the way.”
In another tent, attendees will find a DJ and entertainment in addition to a silent auction with over 140 items, including JetBlue airline tickets to wherever they fly, resort getaways or even a pig roast for 25 catered by One Fine Swine.
A VIP lounge area will occupy the third tent.
The event will go from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. General admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $125. VIP tickets include early access to the VIP tent at 5:30 p.m., an open bar until 7 p.m., private hors d’oeuvres and preferred parking.
Tickets can be purchased at hiltonheadisland.org/taste.
