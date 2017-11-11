More Videos

  Did you miss the Hilton Head Oyster Festival? Here's what you missed.

    The Hilton Head Oyster Festival, held on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park, featured music, arts and crafts booths, and buckets and buckets of oysters.

The Hilton Head Oyster Festival, held on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park, featured music, arts and crafts booths, and buckets and buckets of oysters. Jay Karr Staff video
The Hilton Head Oyster Festival, held on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park, featured music, arts and crafts booths, and buckets and buckets of oysters. Jay Karr Staff video

Steamed, fried or stewed: it was any way you like ’em at the Hilton Head Oyster Festival

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 8:44 PM

The Hilton Head Island Oyster Festival continued on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Highlights included steamed, fried and stewed oysters as well as a variety of other fare.

Musical entertainment included performances by several bands. There was also a kids zone, local Artisan Pop Up Shops, marshmallow roasting and a sports lounge where festival goers could quaff a brew while keeping up with their favorite football teams.

Proceeds from the festival benefit The Carmines Family Recreation Scholarship Fund at the Island Recreation Center.

The festival began on Friday evening at the Shelter Cove park pavilion with all-you-can-eat oysters, pulled pork, Lowcountry boil, seafood chowder and chili.

The festival will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Oyster Festival Brunch at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.

The brunch will benefit People for Parks’ “Equip for Fit at the Island Rec Center,” the capital campaign to outfit the renovated and expanded Hilton Head Island Recreation Center.

It will feature beer and oyster specials with live music.

    Living history presenter Barbara Ingram, of Loris, S.C., was at the Heritage Days Celebration at the Penn Center on Saturday giving attendees an unvarnished look at how life was for enslaved African Americans in the South Carolina, and showcasing how far they have come since then.

