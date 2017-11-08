Weather changes venue — not date — for gathering in honor of ‘Songbird of Bluffton’

Clarification: An earlier version of this story did not include the date of the gathering. It is Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The chance for rain has pushed Bluffton’s Thursday community gathering to remember and celebrate the life of the late Pressana Grant, known to many as the “Songbird of Bluffton,” to a new location.

The community gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at The Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.

Grant, 61, died Nov. 1 in a single-vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road.

Grant sang at numerous community, church and personal events.

The town is asking that attendees to bring a covered dish for sharing.

For more information, contact Bridgette Frazier at 561-452-3703.