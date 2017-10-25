Want to see some really cool cars? Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance returns to Hilton Head, Savannah

This year’s 16th annual Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance is revving up to begin on Friday, and there are a wide array of events for gear heads and more casual car fans to enjoy. Here is a selection of some of the more interesting events.
For additional information including ticket prices and a complete event guide, visit hhiconcours.com.
▪ Savannah Speed Classic: Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Tickets are $20.
▪ 2nd Annual Vintage Auto Film Exhibition: Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Coligny Theater. Tickets are $15 to $20.
▪ Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala: Friday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Airport General Aviation Ramp. Tickets start at $175.
▪ Car Club Showcase: Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Royal Golf Club. Tickets start at $50.
▪ Satisfy Your Thirst After Party: Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Port Royal Golf Club. Open to attendees of the Car Club Showcase.
▪ Life for 24 Hours Endurance Racing Exhibit: Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Awards Park between the first and 18th holes at Port Royal Golf Club. Included with general admission ticket.
▪ Concours d’Elegance: Sunday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Port Royal Golf Club. Tickets start at $55.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments