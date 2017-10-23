What are the times for trick-or-treating in Beaufort County?

We’ve put together lists of haunted houses, took you behind the scenes on a ghost tour, and told you about truck-or-treat events aplenty.
But there’s one question about Halloween our readers were still asking on Monday: When are the official hours for old-fashioned trick-or-treating?
The quick answer: There aren’t any.
We called police departments around Beaufort and Jasper counties and were told that local municipalities in the area typically do not set hours for kids to trick-or-treat. Police department representatives told us that they were leaving it up to parents to decide what times were best for their children who wanted to go door-to-door on the holiday.
Here’s a list of local events where costumed kids can fill their buckets with treats on Oct. 31.
Beaufort
Trick-or-Treat Habersham Marketplace
Where: Habersham Marketplace, 13 Market, Beaufort
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Habersham Marketplace’s shops and restaurants will participate in a trick-or-treat event.
Creations & Libations of the Lowcountry will kick off its trick-or-treating at 6 p.m., and free kids crafts will be available while supplies last.
Bluffton
Trick-or-Treat at the Library
Where: Bluffton Branch Library
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
Where: Church of the Cross Schools Campus
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
In addition to trunk-or-treat, the event will include pumpkin bowling, cookie decorating, face painting, crafts, games and hot dogs. For more information, contact the Parish Office at 843-757-2661 or visit thechurchofthecross.net.
Hardeeville
Hardeeville Trunk or Treat
Where: Behind City Hall, 205 Main St.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head
Trick-or-Treat at the Library
Where: Hilton Head Branch Library
When: 3 to 8 p.m.
Wear your costume and stop by the service desk for a treat.
Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre
Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Towne Centre Drive will be lined with classic cars from the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival’s Car Club Showcase. The cars will be decorated and filled with candy. Shops at the centre will also be participating in the trick-or-treating. The event will also feature Cappy the Clown, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.
Trunk-O-Ween is free and open to all ages. Visit sheltercovetownecentre.com for more information.
