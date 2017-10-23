Children line up for trick-or-treating in Beaufort in this 2015 file photo.
What are the times for trick-or-treating in Beaufort County?

We’ve put together lists of haunted houses, took you behind the scenes on a ghost tour, and told you about truck-or-treat events aplenty.

But there’s one question about Halloween our readers were still asking on Monday: When are the official hours for old-fashioned trick-or-treating?

The quick answer: There aren’t any.

We called police departments around Beaufort and Jasper counties and were told that local municipalities in the area typically do not set hours for kids to trick-or-treat. Police department representatives told us that they were leaving it up to parents to decide what times were best for their children who wanted to go door-to-door on the holiday.

Here’s a list of local events where costumed kids can fill their buckets with treats on Oct. 31.

Beaufort

Trick-or-Treat Habersham Marketplace

Where: Habersham Marketplace, 13 Market, Beaufort

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Habersham Marketplace’s shops and restaurants will participate in a trick-or-treat event.

Creations & Libations of the Lowcountry will kick off its trick-or-treating at 6 p.m., and free kids crafts will be available while supplies last.

Bluffton

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

Where: Bluffton Branch Library

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat

Where: Church of the Cross Schools Campus

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

In addition to trunk-or-treat, the event will include pumpkin bowling, cookie decorating, face painting, crafts, games and hot dogs. For more information, contact the Parish Office at 843-757-2661 or visit thechurchofthecross.net.

Hardeeville

Hardeeville Trunk or Treat

Where: Behind City Hall, 205 Main St.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head

Trick-or-Treat at the Library

Where: Hilton Head Branch Library

When: 3 to 8 p.m.

Wear your costume and stop by the service desk for a treat.

Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre

Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Towne Centre Drive will be lined with classic cars from the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival’s Car Club Showcase. The cars will be decorated and filled with candy. Shops at the centre will also be participating in the trick-or-treating. The event will also feature Cappy the Clown, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.

Trunk-O-Ween is free and open to all ages. Visit sheltercovetownecentre.com for more information.

