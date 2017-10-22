Want to celebrate Halloween early? Bluffton is inviting you to ‘Spooky After Hours at the Promenade’

Halloween is still over a week away, but things are going to get a little creepy at the Bluffton Promenade on Tuesday, Oct. 24 as the Bluffton Chamber Young Professionals Network and Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce come together for “Spooky After Hours at the Promenade”.
The event will bring together local businesses who will have booths decorated for Halloween and will be handing out treats. It is open to the public.
Those interested in attending can RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.
It will be held on the grassy area of the Promenade at 9 Promenade Street in Bluffton from 5 to 7 p.m. according to the Facebook listing, though the Chamber website lists a start time of 5:30 p.m.
For more information reach out on Facebook or email megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
