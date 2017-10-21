Born to run? You’ll have your chance at this year’s Hilton Head Island Bridge Run

The 2017 Hargray Hilton Head Island Bridge Run is just a few short weeks away, and the time to save some cash by registering in advance is approaching even faster.
The event will be include both a 10k race and a 5k “fun run” as well as a health walk, so there are plenty of choices for people no matter what level of activity you are looking for.
In the years since the inaugural Bridge Run in 1992, more than 11,400 runners have taken part, raising over $45,000 for charity in the process. Over 500 people are expected to participate in the 2017 event, which marks its 26th anniversary, according to the Bridge Run website.
The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m., and people can register up until the day of the event. There are some advantages to signing up early, though.
If you register by Monday, Nov. 6 you can save $5 on your registration fees, and you are also more likely to get a nifty Bridge Run Tech t-shirt, which will only be available to the first 500 participants.
The cost to participate in the 10k event is $35 until Nov. 6, and $40 after. The cost for the 5k event is $30 until Nov. 6, and then becomes $35.
For more information or to register online, visit the Bridge Run website.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
