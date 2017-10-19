Local Events

No joke! We can see an ‘ice giant’ in South Carolina tonight

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2017 3:10 PM

Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun and one of two cold and windy “ice giants,” will be visible with the naked eye or binoculars on Thursday night in South Carolina skies.

Earth is between the planet and the sun, so, to our eyes, Uranus will seem brighter than it will any other time of the year.

Where to see it: Look in the area of the V-shaped Pisces constellation high in the southeast sky all night, according to National Geographic. Uranus will look like a star but will have a blue-green tint.

By early morning, it will have shifted to the western sky, astronomy.com says.

Here’s some facts about Uranus from NASA:

▪  Uranus appears to spin on it’s side like a bowling ball.

▪  If Earth was the size of a nickel, Uranus would be about as big as a softball.

▪  Uranus makes a complete orbit around the sun in about 84 Earth years.

▪  Uranus gets its blue-green color from methane gas in its atmosphere.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

    The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico.

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking
Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:06

Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

View More Video