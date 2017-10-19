Ready for a busy weekend in the Lowcountry? Here’s what’s happening, and the forecast.

It’s set to be another typical Lowcountry fall weekend packed full of events — but is it going to feel like fall outside?

A bit, forecasters say.

While temperatures are expected to still be slightly above average for October this weekend, it should only reach 81 degrees in Beaufort County.

As long as the rain holds off — there’s only a 30 percent chance — it should be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy some fall activities.

Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 79 to 80 degrees and lows around 60.

Events:

Fall Music & Taste on the Harbour

Where: Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, Hilton Head Island

When: 6-9 p.m.

Head out to Shelter Cove for the final fall outdoor concert of the season. It featuring The Headliners. Local restaurants will offer specials on appetizers and alcohol.

The event is free, but organizers ask attendees to bring a canned food donation for The Deep Well Project. Attendees are also encouraged to bring chairs. No coolers allowed.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — History & Hops!

Old Town packed for Arts & Seafood Fest Old Town Bluffton was jam-packed for the 12th annual Arts & Seafood Festival on a glorious Oct. 23, 2016. Included in the crowd were artists from Florida and visitors from Charleston. Food you'll see here includes a "sausage mountain," fried gizzards by Lonnie Green of St. John's Baptist Church in Bluffton, and savory shrimp from Southern Spice in Okatie.

Where: Heyward House Museum and Welcome Center, Bluffton

When: Tours offered every hour on the hour from 2-6 p.m.

The festival features guided tours of Bluffton’s historic homes. The Heyward house will also offer with live music by local band Southern Gratitude. A local brewery will serve up tastings of their Oktoberfest beer and Teufel Hunden for $3 each.

Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — Afternoon Sippin’ at Red

Where: Red the Restaurant & Wine Boutique, Bluffton

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chef Heath Prosser will serve up his local seared shrimp and crab appetizer with avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes and herb vinaigrette. Attendees will have 32 wine samples to choose from.

The event cost $10 per person and is by reservation only. Call 843-368-7498 to reserve your spot.

Pat Conroy Literary Festival — Pat Conroy’s Beaufort

Pat Conroy taught me about Beaufort's beauty Pat Conroy's best friend, Bernie Schein, was his usual engaging self when he spoke about the late, iconic author outside the University of South Carolina Beaufort's Center for the Arts on Oct. 20, 2016 - the start of the Pat Conroy literary festival in his adopted hometown of Beaufort. The celebration of Conroy runs through Sunday, and includes bus tours of "Conroy's Beaufort," one of which Schein led with his daughter, Maggie.

Where: Pat Conroy Literary Center, Beaufort

When: Tours start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The 90-minute guided tour shows the sites of Pat Conroy’s literary career — attendees will visit his high school, where he lived in The Point neighborhood and his grave site on St. Helena.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tours are $30 per adult, $15 per child. To purchase tickets, click here.

Other literary festival Thursday events include:

▪ Guided Tour: Of The Former Beaufort High School (1)

▪ Pat Conroy Literary Center Open House

▪ Workshop: Who Do You Listen To? Building a Successful Writing Partnership

▪ Workshop: Tapping Your Creative Genius: A Workshop for Fostering Inspiration

▪ Panel Discussion: Pat Conroy as Beaufort High School Student and Teacher

▪ Panel discussion: Porch Talk Live

▪ Book Signing

Friday, Oct. 20

Weather: Sunny with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Events:

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — Red Apron Sips and Seafood Party

Where: Hampton Lake, Bluffton

When: 6-10 p.m.

Celebrity chefs Matt and Ted Lee will lead the culinary celebration in honor of Bluffton Self Help’s 30th anniversary. The duo will provide a demonstration and serve up savory Lowcountry recipes. Cocktails will also be served at the event.

The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette’s columnist David Lauderdale will serve as the evening’s emcee, telling stories about the late Ida Martin, who founded Bluffton Self Help. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pat Conroy Literary Festival

▪ Panel discussion: Lowcountry Local Favorites

▪ Workshop: Tell Me a Story… in Verse: The Continuing Appeal of Narrative Poetry

▪ Panel discussion: Pat Conroy’s Story River Books Novelists

▪ Reading: Hard Lines: Rough South Poetry

▪ Workshop: Writing and Illustrating for the Children’s Book Market

▪ Panel discussion: Teaching Pat Conroy’s Writing at the Citadel

▪ Screening: The Lords of Discipline and more…

▪ Panel discussion: Citadel Class of 1967 Reunion Discussion

Saturday, Oct. 21

Weather: Partly sunny with highs around 80 and lows in the upper-60s.

Events:

Sea Pines Yard Sale

Where: Greewood Drive Trolley Lot, Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual yard sale benefits the Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation.

VegFest

Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head Island

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second annual VegFest aims to educate attendees about a vegan lifestyle and diet.

Team Tradd Memorial Ride

Where: Thomas Heyward Academy, Ridgeland

When: Metric Century Ride at 8:30 a.m., 30-mile ride at 9 a.m.

The Metric Century Ride is a 62-mile ride through Jasper County. The second option is the 30-mile ride. Both options include stocked rest stops, lunch and live music following the ride. Each ride costs $40 and all proceeds benefit the Tradd Woods Memorial Scholarship and the Boys and Girls Club of Jasper County. Register here.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — Street Fest

Where: Historic District Bluffton

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Street Fest includes an art show with more than 100 local and regional artists, local seafood and Lowcountry cuisine, environmental exhibits, history of Bluffton, live music and more.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — 10K Road Race & 5K Fun Run

Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival — Children’s Fishing Tournament

Where: Bluffton Oyster Company

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Open to children ages 13 and younger with parental supervision. There’s no fee and prizes; just the chance to have fun. Bring your own fishing equipment if possible.

Other Saturday seafood festival events:

▪ Art in the Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DuBois Park. Children’s art activities, prizes, games, pirates and a magic show.

▪ Rockin’ on the Dock from 6 p.m. until dusk at Bluffton Oyster Company. Seafood tasting, live music and fireworks.

Pat Conroy Literary Festival

Saturday events:

▪ Panel discussion: Children’s Authors and Artists Panel

▪ Workshop: Creative Organization for Writers

▪ Conversation: The Transformative Power of Education in the Life of Robert Smalls

▪ Screening: Corridor of Shame: The Neglect of South Carolina’s Rural Schools

▪ Workshop: Book Publishing & Marketing – An Insider’s Guide

▪ Panel discussion: Cookbook Author Panel

▪ Performance: the musical Conrack

▪ Conversation: William E. Dufford and Carl B. Epps III

Habersham Harvest Festival

Where: Habersham Marketplace, Beaufort

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fall festival includes a ferris wheel, carnival rides, contests, face painting, a hayride, petting zoo, vendors and more. Free admission.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Weather: High around 80 with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Events:

Hilton Head Hadassah’s 5th annual Starfish 3K Walk/Run

Where: Coligny Plaza, Hilton Head Island

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The walk/run will raise money for research on Parkinson’s Disease and other disorders.

Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival —Street Fest

Where: Historic District Bluffton

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street Fest continues on Sunday with local artists, seafood and live music.

Other Sunday seafood festival events:

▪ Paddle Battle Bluffton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park.

▪ Art in the Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DuBois Park.

Habersham Harvest Festival

Where: Habersham Marketplace, Beaufort

When: 12-4 p.m.

Pat Conroy Literary Festival

Sunday events:

▪ Brunch with author Ann Kidd Taylor

▪ Beaufort Tours Presents: Pat Conroy’s Beaufort ( October 22 – 1)

▪ Book Fair: Children’s Authors & Artists Book Fair

▪ Gallery Talk: Pat Conroy and the Transformative Power of Teachers

▪ Performance: Final performance of the musical Conrack

▪ Guided Tour: Of The Former Beaufort High School (2)