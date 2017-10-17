Feed your body and your brain at this Hilton Head festival Saturday

The second annual VegFest, set for Saturday on Hilton Head Island, aims to educate attendees about a vegan lifestyle and diet, according to a news release from Palmetto Plant Eaters.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park.
Hundreds of people are expected to participate from around the Lowcountry, and the first 300 attendees will receive a free swag bag, according to the festival’s schedule.
The festival will feature vegan food from area restaurants and vegan beer and wine, along with merchandise and entertainment.
Nearly 60 vendors and exhibitors are expected to participate, the news release says.
The event’s headline speaker is Gene Baur of Farm Sanctuary from 1 to 2 p.m. The Nice Guys will be on stage before Baur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Cranford Hollow will perform from 2 to 5 p.m.
Also on the schedule: Interactive fun with Hilton Head Hula Hoops and Silent Disco all afternoon.
The festival is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring one nonperishable, unexpired vegan food item to donate to Sandalwood Food Pantry.
The festival will take place rain or shine, according to the release.
For more information, visit lowcountryvegfest.com.
