Latin music, culture and food celebrated on Sunday at Latin Music Festival

More Videos 0:34 Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking Pause 1:26 Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention 0:43 Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 1:00 High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort 1:01 Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 0:48 First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 1:20 What are the hot new foods coming to the NC State Fair? We taste them for you. 0:57 These Hilton Head natives are 'gangster' for God 0:35 Hungry Lowcountry turtle tests his luck against young alligator 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico. The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico. Jay Karr Staff video

The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico. Jay Karr Staff video