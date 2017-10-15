More Videos

  'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

    The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico.

The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico. Jay Karr Staff video
The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico. Jay Karr Staff video

Latin music, culture and food celebrated on Sunday at Latin Music Festival

October 15, 2017 3:38 PM

The 2017 edition of the Latin Music Festival, a fiesta marking Latino Heritage Month with music, dance and food, was held Sunday at Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove Community Park.

Headlining the festival was La Sonora Dinamita, a Colombian musical group that plays cumbia, a South and Latin American music genre popular throughout that region.

The festival also featured Latino musicians from around the area, including the La Isla House Band. In addition, there were folkloric dance groups.

On Sunday, the park resounded with the sound of Latin music being played on the main stage. A large dance floor allowed dancers space to salsa and merengue.

Down both sides of the park, there were plenty of food tents serving up Latin American cuisine, and at the south end there was a kids zone with rides and activities.

The elaborately costumed Bluffton dance group Chinelos de Morelos by Guillermo Díaz, which has been performing in the Lowcountry since 2014, received the festival’s Community Service Award for helping children develop positive feelings about their racial and cultural identity.

  • 'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

    The traditional dance group Chilenos de Morenos by Guillermo Diaz, was the recipient of the Community Service Award at Sunday's Latin Music Festival. Here, dancer Joseph Diaz describes the meaning of the dance that originated in the era of Spanish rule in Mexico.

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

