More Videos

0:34 Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

1:06 Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

1:04 Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

0:44 How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival?

1:19 Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

0:38 Two new things at Beaufort Shrimp Festival; One is for the kids, the other is for everyone

0:41 Kids square off in Bluffton Oktoberfest yodeling competition

1:26 Will a woman win the co-ed stein hold contest at Oktoberfest?

1:20 Chili Cookoff chefs answer the question: When is your chili hot enough?

0:47 Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

0:53 What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?