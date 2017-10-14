Customers wait to place their order at the Chazito's Latin Cuisine food truck during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday at the Santa Elena Foundation. The lines were long, but the payoff was some tasty food truck food from a variety of purveyors -- and all for a good cause: proceeds from the event go to the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older.
Inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival a hit

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 14, 2017 4:44 PM

Attendance was high and the lines were long at the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday on North Street next to the Santa Elena Foundation.

For attendees, the payoff for the wait -- one woman said she had been in line for an hour -- was some tasty food truck cuisine from a variety of purveyors such as Murican Border and Time to Eat.

In addition, there was live music and a kids Game Zone.

Proceeds go to a good cause: the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older.

