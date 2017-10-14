Inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival a hit

Attendance was high and the lines were long at the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday on North Street next to the Santa Elena Foundation.
For attendees, the payoff for the wait -- one woman said she had been in line for an hour -- was some tasty food truck cuisine from a variety of purveyors such as Murican Border and Time to Eat.
In addition, there was live music and a kids Game Zone.
Proceeds go to a good cause: the Lowcountry Jaycees Camp Hope, which is a statewide residential camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities, ages 7 and older.
