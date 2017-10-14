Bruce Katz performs.
The Roasting Room in Bluffton to welcome legendary blues musician Bruce Katz

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 14, 2017 10:44 AM

Bruce Katz, legendary blues musician and one time performer with The Greg Allman Band, will be performing with his band in Bluffton on Friday, Oct. 20.

The show will be at The Roasting Room in Bluffton from 8 to 10 p.m. and tickets will be $20.

Katz is a four time Blues Music Award nominee who has played with a number of bands and musicians, including the Delbert McClinton Band, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, and John Hammond.

He has appeared on over 70 albums and has an extensive background in classical piano, which he also teaches alongside classes in blues history.

The Bruce Katz Band is appearing in Bluffton as part of their “Sunshine Tour II,” which is taking them around the south throughout the month of October.

For more information about the show, call (843) 368-4464 or visit roastingroomlounge.com.

For more information on The Bruce Katz band visit brucekatzband.com.

The Roasting Room is located at 1297 May River Road in Bluffton.

The Bruce Katz Band’s tour schedule.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

