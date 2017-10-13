Friday the 13th, festivals galore, Lowcountry boils & more: Your Lowcountry weekend guide

Fall in the Lowcountry means it’s festival time. This weekend is no exception.

There’s an arts and seafood festival, a food truck festival, a Latin music festival, a regatta and more — all in Beaufort County.

It’s also Friday the 13th, meaning on top of all the normal fall festivals, you can also have an extra-spooky night before Halloween.

Here’s a list of all of the events taking place this weekend.

Friday the 13th

There are plenty spooktacular ways to spend this Friday the 13th.

Check out this list of frightfully fun ways to spend this October day.

Help your kids pick out the perfect pumpkin or get lost in a corn maze.

Catch a horror movie in the theater or cuddle up on the couch and watch a classic horror flick on TV.

Watch one of these thrillers that were filmed in the Lowcountry and Savannah.

Head to Salt Marsh Brewing for an outdoor screening of the classic 1980s horror film “Friday the 13th.”

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bluffton Annual Arts and Seafood Festival

The Art & Seafood Street Fest in Historic District Bluffton on October 18, 2014. Staff photo

This annual, week-long event kicks off on Saturday with the following events:

▪ Chalk the Walk — Live Street Art Competition

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Promenade Street in Bluffton

Watch as chalk artists create their masterpieces and then vote on your favorite in the People’s Choice Award competition.

▪ Bluffton Heritage Discovery Tour and Gullah Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Start off at the blue and gold tent on the corner of Calhoun and Lawrence streets

A special exhibit will be set up at the festival showing the history of the Reconstruction era. You can then use Celebrate Bluffton’s “Bluffton Buddy” smartphone application, which will take users on a tour through Bluffton’s past. The tour will end at Bluffton’s Campbell Chapel AME Church, where you’re invited to stay for a gospel concert and Gullah dinner.

Beaufort Food Truck Festival

Ashley Miller, right, with Cool Breeze Shaved Ice, hands a shaved ice to Camille Cunningham of Beaufort on Saturday during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Fest hosted by ARTworks at the Beaufort Town Center Pavilion in Beaufort. Staff photo

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Next to the Santa Elena History Center in downtown Beaufort

Cost: Free admission, food additional cost

This food truck-filled day is a charity event for South Carolina Jaycee Camp Hope — a camp for persons with cognitive disabilities. Event will also include live music, local vendors and more.

Hilton Head Island History Day

Civil War reenactor Vernon Edenfield, of Beaufort, takes a puff from his pipe during Hilton Head History Day on Saturday. Staff photo

Learn more about the island’s role in the Civil War, its military history and its preservation efforts. Tickets for the events can be purchased here.

▪ Morning Guided Bike Tour

When: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

Where: Tours start at Mitchelville Beach Park

Cost: $15

This 3-hour tour leads bicyclists through the island’s military history, with stops at Fort Howell, Mitchelville Freedom Park, Fort Sherman and Fort Walker. Restricted to ages 12 years and older. Helmets are required and bug spray, sunscreen and water are recommended. All bicyclists must sign a waiver.

▪ Afternoon Guided Bike Tour

When: 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Where: Tours start at Hudson’s overflow parking lot

Cost: $15

The afternoon bicycle tour is focused on the island’s agricultural past and Native Islander roots. The 2.5 hour ride stops at The Sailing and Rowing Center, a Native Islander cemetery, Greens Shell Park, the Cotton Hope Tabby Ruins, the Gullah Museum and Fort Mitchel. Restricted to ages 10 years and older.

▪ Morning Guided Trolley Tour

When: 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.

Where: Tours start at the Coastal Discovery Museum

Cost: $25

The trolley tour takes attendees to the beaches of the Port Royal Sound, Fort Sherman, Fort Walker, Zion Cemetery, Leamington Lighthouse and more. Focused on the impact of the military on Hilton Head. Tour expected to last at least 3.5 hours.

▪ Afternoon Guided Trolley Tour

When: 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tours start at the Coastal Discovery Museum

Cost: $25

The afternoon tour is focused more on the island’s fort and Civil War history. Visit Fort Howell, Fort Sherman, Fort Walker, the Cotton Hope Tabby Ruins and Mitchelville. Tour expected to last at least 3.5 hours.

▪ History Lowcountry Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

Cost: $15 per child, $35 per adult

End the day with a Lowcountry Boil and a performance by the Mt. Calvary Inspirational Dancers.

The Yacht Club of Hilton Head Island Regatta Weekend 2017

A sailboat glides along the beach at Dolphin Head in Hilton Head Plantation on Friday as part of the annual Hilton Head Plantation Yacht Club's "Sail around Hilton Head." SARAH WELLIVER/ The Island Packet

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Habour Town in Sea Pines Resort

Saturday’s event is the Harbour Town Cup. Volunteers will be in Harbour Town to explain the race.

Salty Dog Lobster Boil

A couple eating lunch at the Salty Dog Cafe on Hilton Head are photographed through a clear plastic partition that protects the outdoor bar from the elements on Friday. Jay Karr

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Salty Dog Cafe in Sea Pines Resort

The Salty Dog’s lobster boil will include live music, happy hour specials, an appearance by Jake the Salty Dog and other fun fall activities.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Bluffton Annual Arts and Seafood Festival

Festival goers walk past mobiles made by Bluffton artist Stephen Kishel on display at the Art and Seafood Street Fest in Old Town Bluffton on Saturday. The event, featuring and art show, Lowcountry cuisine and musical entertainment, is part of the week-long 11th Annual Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival. Street Fest continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Sunday’s events include:

▪ Friends of Bluffton Artists 6th Annual Invitational Local Artist Showcase

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Calhoun Street

View artists’ exhibits, listen to live music and catch a performance by the Bluffton School of Dance.

▪ Empty Bowls

When: 12-4 p.m.

Where: Jacob Preston Pottery Studio

Buy a bowl and enjoy some homemade soup. All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels, Second Helpings and Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen.

▪ Boat Parade on the May River and blessing of the fleet

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: The sandbar to the bluff near Church of the Cross

View the boat parade and enjoy Gospel music.

▪ Oyster Fest

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

Enjoy the first oyster roast of the season, a shrimp boil and BBQ and live music.

The Latin Music Festival

Dancers fill the floor during The Latin Music Festival held on Sunday at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. The event, held as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, featured four Latin bands and a DJ; salsa lessons by professional instructors; a NASCAR simulator; children's entertainment; and over 65 vendors of food, arts and crafts. Jay Karr, staff photo

When: 12-9 p.m.

Where: Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island

Cost: Free for children and students with an ID; $5 for adults

Celebrate Latin music and the Latino Heritage Month with music, dance and food. Features Colombian musical group La Sonora Dinamita, local Latino musicians including La Isla House Band, dance groups Aztecas Folkloric Children Ballet and Chinelos de Morelos and more.

The Yacht Club of Hilton Head Island Regatta Weekend 2017

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Harbour Town in Sea Pines Resort

Sunday’s event is the Calibogue Cup Regatta.

Other weekend ideas:

Catch a performance of “The Color Purple.”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, 2 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head Island

Visit the big red buoy before it’s hauled away

When: Anytime

Where: Coligny Beach

The big red buoy washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma and has become a landmark for the island. A towing company had an unsuccessful first try at hauling it off the beach earlier this week. The buoy is expected to be removed soon.