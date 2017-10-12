Looking for some fun on Hilton Head this weekend? Check out the Latin Music Festival

The Latin Music Festival will be held Sunday at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island, organizers announced in a news release.
The festival, now in its sixth year, will run from noon to 9 p.m. It is a celebration marking Latino Heritage Month through music, dance and food.
This year’s music headliner is La Sonora Dinamita, a Colombian musical group that plays cumbia, a South and Latin American music genre popular throughout that region. The news release says La Sonora Dinamita is one of the first cumbia groups to achieve international success and helped popularize the genre around the world.
The festival also will feature the best Latino musicians from the region, including the La Isla House Band playing bachata, salsa and merengue.
Three folkloric dance groups will perform. Among them will be the Aztecas Folkloric Children Ballet by Victoria Luna, a group created for young girls interested in their Mexican heritage.
Also on the lineup is Chinelos de Morelos by Guillermo Díaz. This is a traditional costumed dance is popular in the Mexican state of Morelos, the news release says. The dancers mock Europeans and European mannerisms from the colonial period to the end of the 19th century. This folkloric group has been performing in the Lowcountry since 2014 and will receive this year’s Community Service Award for helping children develop positive feelings about their racial and cultural identity.
Performers in Chinelos de Hilton Head by Deyanira Cerón will invite the audience to dance with them to the rhythm of drums and wind instruments.
Admission is $5 or free for children under 10 and students with a school ID.
For more information, go to the group titled 6th Latin Music Festival 2017 on Facebook or call 843-681-2393.
