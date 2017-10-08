13th Annual Yacht Hop goes off without a hitch at Harbour Town

The storm clouds stayed away and the yacht horns blared to mark the start of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry’s 13th Annual Yacht Hop which was held at under the lighthouse at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Sunday evening.
At the event, guests walk from yacht to yacht, sampling the offerings of some of area chefs at each vessel. In addition, there was a silent auction. Live music was provided by JoJo Squirrell and the Home Pickles.
The Yacht Hop benefits the programs of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.
