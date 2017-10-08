More Videos

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:04

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Pause
Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival 1:19

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival? 0:44

How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival?

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how 1:11

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC? 0:37

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC?

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video

  • Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

    The annual event, held at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Oct. 8, 2017, is held to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

The annual event, held at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Oct. 8, 2017, is held to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Jay Karr Staff video
The annual event, held at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Oct. 8, 2017, is held to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Jay Karr Staff video

Local Events

13th Annual Yacht Hop goes off without a hitch at Harbour Town

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 08, 2017 7:07 PM

The storm clouds stayed away and the yacht horns blared to mark the start of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry’s 13th Annual Yacht Hop which was held at under the lighthouse at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Sunday evening.

At the event, guests walk from yacht to yacht, sampling the offerings of some of area chefs at each vessel. In addition, there was a silent auction. Live music was provided by JoJo Squirrell and the Home Pickles.

The Yacht Hop benefits the programs of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

More Videos

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:04

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Pause
Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival 1:19

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival? 0:44

How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival?

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how 1:11

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC? 0:37

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC?

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video

  • Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

    Here's just a few of the food offerings that were available at the 13th annual event held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Harbour Town Yacht Basin to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Here's just a few of the food offerings that were available at the 13th annual event held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Harbour Town Yacht Basin to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Jay Karr Staff video

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

View More Video