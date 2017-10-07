Burgers, Bacon & Barbecue festival a meat-eaters delight

Saturday was the best of times for carnivores of all stripes at Shelter Cove Community Park as the Burgers, Bacon & Barbecue festival made its inaugural appearance on the Hilton Head Island event schedule on a sultry early fall day.
The event combined the best of two prior festivals: Burgers & Brew, and Beer, Bacon and Music — to make an even bigger festival.
It featured a number of the Lowcountry’s top chefs and restaurants serving up their best dishes, including a number of bacon-themed dishes and even a bacon dessert item, the peanut butter and banana with bacon cupcake offered by Eva Monzon at her Toves booth.
While food was the focus, there were several craft beers to sample in the beer garden, including local favorites Hilton Head Brewing Company and Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
There was also a kid’s activity zone and live music on two stages by Daubert & Korbar, Low Country Jam and Groove Town Assault.
The festival is sponsored by the Island Recreation Center.
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
