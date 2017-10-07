Burgers, Bacon & Barbecue festival a meat-eaters delight

More Videos

Two new things at Beaufort Shrimp Festival; One is for the kids, the other is for everyone 0:38

Two new things at Beaufort Shrimp Festival; One is for the kids, the other is for everyone

Pause
Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival 0:47

Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High 1:19

High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High

Geared up to ride your bike on Lowcountry beaches? Check out these tips first 0:50

Geared up to ride your bike on Lowcountry beaches? Check out these tips first

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival 1:19

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

  • Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

    If you wanted, you could have had bacon as an appetizer, a main course and even as dessert item at Saturday's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival at Shelter Cove Community Park.

If you wanted, you could have had bacon as an appetizer, a main course and even as dessert item at Saturday's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival at Shelter Cove Community Park. Jay Karr Staff video
If you wanted, you could have had bacon as an appetizer, a main course and even as dessert item at Saturday's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival at Shelter Cove Community Park. Jay Karr Staff video

Local Events

Burgers, Bacon & Barbecue festival a meat-eaters delight

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 4:32 PM

Saturday was the best of times for carnivores of all stripes at Shelter Cove Community Park as the Burgers, Bacon & Barbecue festival made its inaugural appearance on the Hilton Head Island event schedule on a sultry early fall day.

The event combined the best of two prior festivals: Burgers & Brew, and Beer, Bacon and Music — to make an even bigger festival.

It featured a number of the Lowcountry’s top chefs and restaurants serving up their best dishes, including a number of bacon-themed dishes and even a bacon dessert item, the peanut butter and banana with bacon cupcake offered by Eva Monzon at her Toves booth.

While food was the focus, there were several craft beers to sample in the beer garden, including local favorites Hilton Head Brewing Company and Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

There was also a kid’s activity zone and live music on two stages by Daubert & Korbar, Low Country Jam and Groove Town Assault.

The festival is sponsored by the Island Recreation Center.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival

View More Video