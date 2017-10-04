Think there is nothing to do this weekend? Wrong. The Beaufort Shrimp Festival is back to its normal dates

Forrest Run 5K Bridge Run/Walk
8 a.m
Part of the Beaufort Shrimp Festival, the Forrest Run 5K Bridge Run/Walk will take place in the streets of historic downtown Beaufort and runners will also cross over the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge. In fact, Forrest Gump impersonator Paul Dengler will be on hand for photos. Hurry, space is limited. Click here for more information.
Beaufort Shrimp Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Beaufort Shrimp Festival actually starts Friday at 6 p.m. but Saturday the festival is all-day and will be located at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on both days. New this year will be a kids zone and food trucks. Local restaurants will feature their best shrimp dishes and compete for the Silver Cup award. Free admission.
Hounds on the Harbour 2017
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event is for the dogs and their owners and hosted by Hilton Head Humane Association at Harbour Town Marina in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Humane Association's Lowcountry Spay Neuter Clinic along with Beaufort County Animal Services will be providing free micro-chipping during the event. For more information.
Burger, Bacon & BBQ
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fundraiser, hosted by The Island Recreation Center, have combined Burgers & Brew with their bacon fest to create Burgers, Bacon & BBQ. The event is pet friendly but it’ll cost those over 10-years old $7 to enter the gates. Besides more than enough food touted to the name, several restaurants will be serving up dishes outside the burger, barbecue range. The festival will also have a beer garden with craft beer as well as live music on two stages. The event will be at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. For more information.
What the Heck is it?
1 to 4 p.m.
Have something you’ve dug up in the yard that you’re not quite sure what it is? Well the Hilton Head Island Chapter of the Archaeological Society of South Carolina's is holding their annual program to help you identify those unknown artifacts at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island. Jon Leader, the SC State Archaeologist; and Eric Poplin, Vice President of Brockington, Inc.; will comprise the panel to identify and date the artifacts. Admission is free and is open to the general public as well as members.
SUNDAY
Pet blessing
4 p.m.
In case you thought you missed your favorite pet blessing, you have another chance on Sunday. Port Royal’s St. Mark's Episcopal Church holds their annual pet blessing at 4 p.m.
13th Annual Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Hospice Care of the Lowcountry presents one of their most popular, annual events. The Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island at Harbour Town Yacht Basin in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. While you’re also helping out a very important non-profit, you’ll have the opportunity to visit yachts docked in the shadow of the iconic Sea Pines Lighthouse and sample gourmet bits from the area’s finest chefs. Live music by Deas-Guyz, a silent auction, dessert and a likely sunset will cap off the evening. Space is limited. For more information.
