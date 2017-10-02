Want to help raise breast cancer awareness this month? Then put on your sneakers

The Bluffton Firefighters Auxiliary is again hosting its Lowcountry Rockin’ the Pink Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 14 to raise funds to fight breast cancer.
The three-mile walk will begin at Red Cedar School on Box Elder Street. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., according to a Bluffton Fire District news release.
This year’s walk will include vendors, food, drinks and a silent auction. Survivors will also be recognized.
The registration fee is $20 before Oct. 11, and $25 from Oct. 12 through the walk day. Registration forms may be downloaded at rockinthepink.weebly.com.
Walkers can also register at the fire district’s headquarters at 357 Fording Island Road or at Packet Pick-Up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Jim N Nick’s on Fording Island Road in Bluffton.
Prizes will be awarded to teams of five or more for most additional money raised, most team spirit and most members of team present on walk day.
Fundraisers will also be held Tuesday at Fat Patties from 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and at Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the release said. Both businesses will donate a portion of the profits to the walk.
All profits of the walk will stay in the Lowcountry to help with low-cost mammograms and those who have been diagnosed or are currently fighting breast cancer.
All donations may be mailed or dropped off at the fire district’s headquarters and should be addressed to Leslie Jones Hart, Breast Cancer Walk at 357 Fording Island Road Bluffton, SC 29909.
More information is available at blufftonfd.com/auxiliary.php.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments