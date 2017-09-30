More Videos

Local Events

Tasty chili and no hurricane a great combination at 33rd Annual Hilton Head Island Chili Cook Off

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

September 30, 2017 5:20 PM

The 33rd annual Chili Cook Off, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island, went off without a hitch on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park.

The scene was vastly different from last year’s event, which was scheduled for the day Hurricane Matthew roared across the Lowcountry. Because of the storm, the event was postponed until January.

On Saturday, the weather was fine and the chili was plentiful at the all-you-can-eat festival focusing on the recipes of 22 local chili cooks, both professional and amateur. Beer, wine, soda, hot dogs and ice cream were also available.

Participants included One Hot Mama’s, San Miguel’s, Sand Bar and Aunt Chilada’s. Amateurs included The Island Recreation Center, Hilton Head firefighters, Hilton Head Public Service District No. 1, Second Helpings, Boys and Girls Club and Boy Scouts.

Local favorite Cranford Hollow was the musical performer.

Proceeds benefit Gregory’s Playground presented by the Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island. Gregory’s playground is a $350,000 inclusive playground being built at The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center that will include features for children living with disabilities.

The winners of this year’s cookoff competition were as follows:

Judges Award Amateur

1st Place-Boys and Girls Club

2nd Place-Hilton Head PSD

3rd Place-Second Helpings

Judges Award Professional

1st Place-One Hot Mama's

2nd Place-San Miguel's

3rd Place-Sonesta Hotel

Popular Vote Amateur

1st Place-Your Mom's Kitchen

2nd Place-Boys and Girls Club

3rd Place-Colorado Chili Peppers

Popular Vote Professional

1st Place-One Hot Mama's

2nd Place-Sonesta Hotel

3rd Place-Cypress of Hilton Head

Showmanship Award

Aunt Chilada's

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

