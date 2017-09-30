Tasty chili and no hurricane a great combination at 33rd Annual Hilton Head Island Chili Cook Off

The 33rd annual Chili Cook Off, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island, went off without a hitch on Saturday at Shelter Cove Community Park.
The scene was vastly different from last year’s event, which was scheduled for the day Hurricane Matthew roared across the Lowcountry. Because of the storm, the event was postponed until January.
On Saturday, the weather was fine and the chili was plentiful at the all-you-can-eat festival focusing on the recipes of 22 local chili cooks, both professional and amateur. Beer, wine, soda, hot dogs and ice cream were also available.
Participants included One Hot Mama’s, San Miguel’s, Sand Bar and Aunt Chilada’s. Amateurs included The Island Recreation Center, Hilton Head firefighters, Hilton Head Public Service District No. 1, Second Helpings, Boys and Girls Club and Boy Scouts.
Local favorite Cranford Hollow was the musical performer.
Proceeds benefit Gregory’s Playground presented by the Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island. Gregory’s playground is a $350,000 inclusive playground being built at The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center that will include features for children living with disabilities.
The winners of this year’s cookoff competition were as follows:
Judges Award Amateur
1st Place-Boys and Girls Club
2nd Place-Hilton Head PSD
3rd Place-Second Helpings
Judges Award Professional
1st Place-One Hot Mama's
2nd Place-San Miguel's
3rd Place-Sonesta Hotel
Popular Vote Amateur
1st Place-Your Mom's Kitchen
2nd Place-Boys and Girls Club
3rd Place-Colorado Chili Peppers
Popular Vote Professional
1st Place-One Hot Mama's
2nd Place-Sonesta Hotel
3rd Place-Cypress of Hilton Head
Showmanship Award
Aunt Chilada's
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
