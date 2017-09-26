TEDxHilton Head will take place Oct. 20 at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon.
Local Events

Who’s speaking at TEDxHilton Head? We’ve got the full list. But get your tickets now.

Posted by Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

September 26, 2017

‘Resilience’ will be the word of the day when TEDx comes to Hilton Head in October. And, just 12 months after Hurricane Matthew battered Beaufort County, the event will aim to celebrate all types of resilience found in the community and those who call the Lowcountry home.

Tickets are on sale now but seating is limited to 100 people. The $79 cost of a ticket includes breakfast, lunch and attendance to all the TEDx presentations throughout the day.

Scheduled speakers include:

Donna Drake: TV producer, ‘Live It Up with Donna Drake’ talk show host, actress, philanthropist

Chris Schembra, ‘The Empathy Coach’: Social Influencer, executive coach, entrepreneurial advisor

Justin Batt: Chair Health and Sports Business, ForbesBooks & Founder, Daddy Saturday

Matt Cuccaro: Director of Performance, Golf Learning Center at the Sea Pines Resort

Chris Gintz: Inventor of the notebook computer

Larry Hughes: Founder of the Lowcountry Oyster Trail

Sandy Johal: Screenwriter/Novelist/Thrive Global Contributor

Emily Johnson: Founding Owner/Managing Director, Polaris Capital Advisors

Amber Kuehn: Owner, Spartina Marine Education Charters

Martin Lensch: Musician, Junior Jazz Foundation

Chris Marsh: Executive Director, Spring Island Trust and LowCountry Institute

Mark “Puck” Mykleby: Co-Founder, Long Haul Group, LLC

David Premo: Retired publishing executive/Associate Professor of Communication at Kaplan University

Al Stokes: Research Biologist, South Carolina Department of Natural Resource

Ree Williams: Founder, In the Pinc and ReeMarkable Women Entrepreneurs

Click here for more on the individual speakers.

TEDx events are held around the world and are coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis, under a free license from TED.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

What: TEDxHilton Head

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

Tickets: $79

