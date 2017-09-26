Who’s speaking at TEDxHilton Head? We’ve got the full list. But get your tickets now.

‘Resilience’ will be the word of the day when TEDx comes to Hilton Head in October. And, just 12 months after Hurricane Matthew battered Beaufort County, the event will aim to celebrate all types of resilience found in the community and those who call the Lowcountry home.
Tickets are on sale now but seating is limited to 100 people. The $79 cost of a ticket includes breakfast, lunch and attendance to all the TEDx presentations throughout the day.
Scheduled speakers include:
Donna Drake: TV producer, ‘Live It Up with Donna Drake’ talk show host, actress, philanthropist
Chris Schembra, ‘The Empathy Coach’: Social Influencer, executive coach, entrepreneurial advisor
Justin Batt: Chair Health and Sports Business, ForbesBooks & Founder, Daddy Saturday
Matt Cuccaro: Director of Performance, Golf Learning Center at the Sea Pines Resort
Chris Gintz: Inventor of the notebook computer
Larry Hughes: Founder of the Lowcountry Oyster Trail
Sandy Johal: Screenwriter/Novelist/Thrive Global Contributor
Emily Johnson: Founding Owner/Managing Director, Polaris Capital Advisors
Amber Kuehn: Owner, Spartina Marine Education Charters
Martin Lensch: Musician, Junior Jazz Foundation
Chris Marsh: Executive Director, Spring Island Trust and LowCountry Institute
Mark “Puck” Mykleby: Co-Founder, Long Haul Group, LLC
David Premo: Retired publishing executive/Associate Professor of Communication at Kaplan University
Al Stokes: Research Biologist, South Carolina Department of Natural Resource
Ree Williams: Founder, In the Pinc and ReeMarkable Women Entrepreneurs
TEDx events are held around the world and are coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis, under a free license from TED.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon
What: TEDxHilton Head
When: Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
