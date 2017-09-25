From dinner and wine to golf and tennis: 5 Hilton Head events raise money for storm victims

Five events on Hilton Head Island in early October will raise money for three charities that have been helping Tropical Storm Irma victims.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort will host the events, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Deep Well Project, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.
▪ The third annual Bridge Bowl Tennis Tournament will be held from Oct. 2-8 at the Palmetto Dunes Tennis Center.
▪ A five-course wine dinner featuring Cakebread Cellars will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Alexander’s Restaurant. The cost is $125 per person. Register online by Oct. 2.
▪ A golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Golf Course will begin at noon Oct. 5. The fee of $125 per player or $500 per team includes box lunches, tee gifts and prizes. Register online by Oct. 2.
▪ A concert featuring Cranford Hollow, The Chiggers, and friends will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Robert Trent Jones course. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted at the gate.
▪ The Pickleball Social and Round Robin event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Palmetto Dunes Pickleball Center. The $35 per person fee includes a T-shirt. Register online.
For more information about the Palmetto Dunes events or to register and pay fees, visit www.lowcountryreliefbenefit.com.
People who want to help local hurricane victims but who can’t participate in any of the above events can donate via The United Way of the Lowcountry, which is raising money in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Money can also be donated by texting IRMARELIEF17 to 71777. Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Lowcountry at P.O. Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901. Checks should be made payable to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Hurricane Irma” in the memo.
