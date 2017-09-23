Bluffton comes together to celebrate the boiled peanut

The sixth edition of that celebration of the Bluffton state of mind, the Boiled Peanut Festival, went off under sunny skies on Saturday along Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton.
The festival, which centers on that quintessentially Southern snack item, the boiled peanut, featured a variety of vendors as well as a Peanut Cook-off, a peanut-eating contest and a trio of pageants for the titles of “Lil’ Baby Goober,” “Lil’ Miss Peanut,” and “Lil’ Mr. Goober.”
For those hungry for something other than peanuts, the festival featured vendors selling tacos, barbecue, seafood and ice cream. Live music was provided by the Horan Brothers Band.
The free festival was presented by the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
