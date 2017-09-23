Bluffton comes together to celebrate the boiled peanut

More Videos

These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 0:45

These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma

Pause
Who is going to clean up this illegal dump? One Beaufort man wants to know 1:26

Who is going to clean up this illegal dump? One Beaufort man wants to know

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:09

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 1:11

Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it'

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:17

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms

  • Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

    The competition was fiercely cute, but Bluffton's Marilyn Peluso, 2, -- daughter of Desiree and Daniel Peluso -- came out the winner of the Bluffton Peanut Festival's 'Lil Baby Goober' contest.

The competition was fiercely cute, but Bluffton's Marilyn Peluso, 2, -- daughter of Desiree and Daniel Peluso -- came out the winner of the Bluffton Peanut Festival's 'Lil Baby Goober' contest. Jay Karr Staff video
The competition was fiercely cute, but Bluffton's Marilyn Peluso, 2, -- daughter of Desiree and Daniel Peluso -- came out the winner of the Bluffton Peanut Festival's 'Lil Baby Goober' contest. Jay Karr Staff video

Local Events

Bluffton comes together to celebrate the boiled peanut

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

September 23, 2017 5:49 PM

The sixth edition of that celebration of the Bluffton state of mind, the Boiled Peanut Festival, went off under sunny skies on Saturday along Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton.

The festival, which centers on that quintessentially Southern snack item, the boiled peanut, featured a variety of vendors as well as a Peanut Cook-off, a peanut-eating contest and a trio of pageants for the titles of “Lil’ Baby Goober,” “Lil’ Miss Peanut,” and “Lil’ Mr. Goober.”

For those hungry for something other than peanuts, the festival featured vendors selling tacos, barbecue, seafood and ice cream. Live music was provided by the Horan Brothers Band.

The free festival was presented by the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

View More Video