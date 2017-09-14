Fill up on chili during annual Chili Cookoff on Hilton Head

The Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island will host the 33rd annual Chili Cookoff from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Shelter Cove Community Park.
The event will be held rain or shine and will feature all-you-can-eat chili.
This year’s event will focus on local chili cooks in the professional and amateur categories with separate awards for each. In addition, Cranford Hollow will perform, and there will be a Kid’s Zone with children’s games and activities, including face painting.
The club expects 25 to 30 restaurants and amateurs. So far, professionals include One Hot Mama’s, San Miguel’s, Bombora’s, Main Street Café, Caseys, Sand Bar and Sonesta. Amateurs include Donell Williams, the Island Rec Center, Hilton Head firefighters, Hilton Head Public Service District, Second Helpings, Boys and Girls Club and Boy Scouts.
Tickets will be available in advance for $15 at several island locations, including The Coastal Discovery Museum, Burke’s Pharmacy, Reilley’s South, Honey Baked Ham in Bluffton and Bluffton Pharmacy, and from any Kiwanis member. Advance tickets also are available on Groupon. Each ticket entitles the holder to as many samples of chili as they want. Tickets on the day of the event will be $20.
Proceeds from the event benefit Gregory’s Playground presented by the Kiwanis Clubs of Hilton Head Island. This project is a $350,000 inclusive playground being built at The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center that will have the latest in children’s playground equipment, features for children living with disabilities and wheelchair-accessible surfacing.
Beer, wine, soda, hot dogs and ice cream also will be available for purchase, and parking is free.
For more information, contact Keith Jude at kjude@hargray.com or Bill Haley at bhaley@hhivacations.com or visit www.hiltonheadkiwanis.org.
