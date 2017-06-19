Georgia author with female leads and a passion for mystery set to visit Hilton Head

After setting several of her novels in the Lowcountry, author Karen White is paying a visit to Hilton Head Island for a luncheon and book signing to highlight her newest published novel, “The Night the Lights Went Out.”
The New York Times Bestselling Georgia author set the scene of her latest work in a small town in the suburbs of Atlanta very similar to the one she lives in now, she said on Sunday. After living in the area for almost 25 years thinking there weren’t any stories to tell, she found an intriguing past right under her nose.
“All of my books have some element of history in them,” White said. They also each hold a mystery within that history that is uncovered by her female protagonists by the end of her novels. This book, she said, has mystery both in the past and in the present for an unlikely pair of friends — a young divorcee and an older woman clinging to her farm and her secret.
With this novel, White said she wanted to “poke fun” a little bit at the affluent society in which she lives while holding up a mirror to the nature of friendships — some true and steadfast and some not so much. She described the book as “ ‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘The Girl on The Train.’ ”
“The characters in my books are very real — they’re people you know.” Readers may not always agree with the choices the characters make, but readers can at least understand why they’ve made them, she said.
The luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 29 at The Grand Ocean Terrace at The Westin Hilton Head Resort and Spa on Grasslawn Avenue.
For more information about White or her books, visit www.karen-white.com.
To purchase tickets to the luncheon, visit islandpacket.com/karenwhite.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
