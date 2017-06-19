Local Events

June 19, 2017 12:10 PM

Noted sportswriter to address gathering on Hilton Head

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Curry Kirkpatrick, a writer and broadcaster for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Newsweek and CBS, will address The World Affairs Council of Hilton Head as part of its Summer Forum Speakers Series beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tide Point Retirement Community, 700 Tide Pointe Way on Hilton Head Island.

Kirkpatrick will describe some of the inside stories of the people and places that marked his long and colorful career covering Wimbledon, the French Open, the Davis Cup and the Olympics.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Maureen Korzik at 843-384- 6758 or wachhi@gmail.com.

