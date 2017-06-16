Local Events

June 16, 2017 1:02 PM

Bluffton Township Fire Department to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Bluffton Township Fire Department is hosting a Fill the Boot fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, firefighters from Bluffton Township Fire Department will be hosting a Family Fun Night at 5 p.m. June 30 at Berkeley Place shopping center.

Contributions also help fund research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. They also help send more than 30 local kids to “the best week of the year” — MDA summer camp at Camp Twin Lakes in Rutledge, Ga. — at no cost to their families.

