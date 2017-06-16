‘Yoga Under the Stars’ event set for June 23 at Beaufort’s Waterfront Park

In honor of the International Day of Yoga, a “Yoga Under the Stars” event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 in the Beaufort Waterfront Park next to the Pavilion.
This free event is intended to promote both physical and spiritual wellness and early childhood literacy.
The event is sponsored by Artizen Yoga and One Yoga Sanctuary.
Participants are invited to bring their yoga mats and join professionally certified yoga instructors for an evening of yoga.
Donations will be accepted in support of Born to Read, which works to promote early childhood literacy in the Lowcountry. Usborne Books and More will offer adult and children’s books.
For more information, contact Born to Read at borntoread@hargray.comor 843-379-3550.
