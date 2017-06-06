Beaufort Memorial offering free car seat checks

Is your child’s car seat properly fitted and installed? Find out at a free car seat check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaufort Memorial’s Medical and Administrative Center, 990 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
All car seat checks will be performed by volunteer certified car seat technicians from Beaufort Memorial’s HealthLink for Children and other local agents/agencies.
Each car seat check takes approximately 30 minutes to perform. Car seats will be checked for proper installation, child fit, expiration and recalls. If there are any issues with the seat the parent or caregiver will be informed. At the end of the check, the parent or caregiver will be asked to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of proper car seat installation for continued safety.
All certified technicians are covered under the Children’s Trust of South Carolina for liability and each parent or caregiver must sign a waiver in order for their car seat to be checked.
For more information, call 843-522-5900 or visit www.safekids.org.
