Arrhythmia Alliance, Bluffton firefighters celebrate new public AED placement

The Arrhythmia Alliance and the Bluffton Township Fire District will place and showcase a new public automated external defibrillator in Dubois Park on Tuesday in an effort to save lives.
The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. and is a part of the #BlufftonHeartsMatter campaign that aims to place 30 AEDs in the town to create a safer community, according to an Arrhythmia Alliance news release.
“It is of the utmost importance for enough AEDs to be placed in communities for one to always be within accessible reach,” Trudie Lobban, Arrhythmia Alliance founder, said. “Sudden cardiac death is the number one killer in the United States, so more publicly accessible AEDs will increase the chances of survival along with CPR immensely.”
“The (fire district) is excited to work with the Arrhythmia Alliance to place the first of many AEDs throughout the Bluffton area,” Chief John Thompson said. “The public AEDs place life-saving equipment where members of the public can have quick access and assist emergency responders to save lives.”
Those interested in helping with fundraising for placement of AEDs may contact Hilary Bryan at h.bryan@heartrhythmalliance.org.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments