Arrhythmia Alliance, Bluffton firefighters celebrate new public AED placement

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 School on Saturday? Beaufort County students and parents react Pause 1:38 'I've forgiven them,' Lady's Island pastor says after angry vandalism 0:59 'For goodness sakes!:' Follow these safety tips for next week's solar eclipse 0:44 Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 4:26 'Have a seat-o:' Watch this Port Royal business' hilarious parody to hit song 'Despacito' 0:57 Saturday school? Here's why it could soon be a reality for Beaufort County kids 1:37 'Are you kidding me? Don't be like Johnny and Sue:' SC Solar eclipse safety tips for dummies 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you might be too embarrassed to ask 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email First of all if you come across a person not breathing, dial 911 and tell people around you to call 911. With the abundance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED's are devices that deliver an electric shock to restart a stopped heart) being installed in businesses and public areas, there may be confusion on what to do and which to grab. Burton Fire District Spokesman Daniel Byrne and Dr. Brett Cargill, Chief of Staff at Hilton Head Hospital, talk about the main differences between what CPR does and what an AED does in an emergency cardiac situation. Staff video

First of all if you come across a person not breathing, dial 911 and tell people around you to call 911. With the abundance of Automated External Defibrillators (AED's are devices that deliver an electric shock to restart a stopped heart) being installed in businesses and public areas, there may be confusion on what to do and which to grab. Burton Fire District Spokesman Daniel Byrne and Dr. Brett Cargill, Chief of Staff at Hilton Head Hospital, talk about the main differences between what CPR does and what an AED does in an emergency cardiac situation. Staff video