Bluffton Sunset Party going wild for pizza and pasta

Bluffton’s second Sunset Party, from 5 to 9 p.m. May 19 at Oyster Factory Park, will be all about pizza and pasta.
Pizza & Pasta Palooza will feature area restaurants, food trucks and caterers serving up their signature pies, pastas, meats and seafood.
Pizza & Pasta Palooza is a pet-friendly family event showcasing live local music from The Nice Guys and Pinckney Island Boys. The food court features New York City Pizza, Melly Mels, Chef B, Butcher’s Market, as well as vendors Kona Ice, HH Ice Cream, Island Kettle Corn, TOVE’S and others.
Bluffton Sunset Parties are held once a month on Friday nights during the summer over looking the May River. Each sundown celebration features a different theme with a variety of activities.
Tickets are $5 at the door, with free admission for children 12 and under.
Come by boat, bike or golf cart. Lawn chairs and leashed pets are permitted, but no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
