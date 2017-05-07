He walked for years to raise thousands to cure MS. Now others walked in his memory.

More than 300 people met in Savannah on Saturday to raise money in memory of a popular Savannah television anchor, WTOC reported.
WTOC anchor Don Logana was killed in a a car crash in November. He was a fixture at Walk MS Savannah, an annual fundraiser benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and raising money and awareness towards finding a cure.
From 2012 through 2016, Logana raised more than $74,000 for the cause, the television station reported. Logana’s sister, Kimberly Logana Matyko, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.
“And he basically said, 'you know, I'm going to make this my mission'," Matyko told WTOC.
#WTOCTeamDon is here for the MS Walk in Savannah! Honoring and missing our friend @wtocdonlogana pic.twitter.com/q6iROXkuTx— WTOC Macey Lauren (@WTOCMaceyLauren) May 6, 2017
