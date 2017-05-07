Local Events

May 07, 2017 10:48 AM

He walked for years to raise thousands to cure MS. Now others walked in his memory.

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

More than 300 people met in Savannah on Saturday to raise money in memory of a popular Savannah television anchor, WTOC reported.

WTOC anchor Don Logana was killed in a a car crash in November. He was a fixture at Walk MS Savannah, an annual fundraiser benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and raising money and awareness towards finding a cure.

From 2012 through 2016, Logana raised more than $74,000 for the cause, the television station reported. Logana’s sister, Kimberly Logana Matyko, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

“And he basically said, 'you know, I'm going to make this my mission'," Matyko told WTOC.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

Up, up and away: 2:13

Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show
Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 1:19

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer
What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 0:51

What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers?

View More Video

Entertainment Videos