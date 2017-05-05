Low Country Christian Women’s Connection to meet

The Low Country Christian Women’s Connection will hold its May luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 17 at the Hampton Hall clubhouse in Bluffton, according to a news release.
The luncheon will feature a fashion show from Tradewinds on Hilton Head Island.
The key speaker will be Sheree Darien of Ridgeland. She is an author and speaker whose topic is “A Daddy’s Girl.”
Lunch is $25 and must be prepaid by May 10. Make checks payable to “CWC Bluffton” and mail them to Carol Mock, 607 Argent Way, Bluffton, SC 29909.
For more information, call Carol at 843-705-7604.
