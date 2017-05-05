Get ready to sweat with fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club

SweatFest, a fitness fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, will be held May 13 at Shelter Cove Community Park, according to a news release.
Participants in SweatFest can take part in one or more of eight workout sessions and are encouraged to create or join teams and to raise pledges for their efforts. The team raising the most money will receive a pizza party at Local Pie, and the participant raising the most funds will win a stay at the Sonesta Resort.
SweatFest, whose presenting sponsors are Ellis Construction Co. and Custom Audio Video, will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the first of three spinning classes. These will be followed by Zumba and boot camp classes. All sessions will be led by instructors from Breakthrough Fitness, Powerhouse Gym, LAVA Fitness, SWEAT Boot Camp and Reebok Crossfit Coastal Carolina.
Participants and pledgers can sign up at any of those locations or at bgclowcountry.org. Day-of registration and packet pick up starts at 7 a.m.
