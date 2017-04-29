Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

Everyone, it seems, was wearing plaid — especially the Heritage tartan plaid — at the second annual Plaid Par-Tee, hosted by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on April 6, 2017 at the Poseidon Rooftop Bar. The event was held in celebration of National Tartan Day and the upcoming RBC Heritage, which starts on Monday with the tournament opening ceremony. Here, we peruse a few of the many shades of plaid on display while talking to a few party goers about their sartorial choices.