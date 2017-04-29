Up, up and away: "Huey" helicopter ride-along at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

Video producer Ashley Jean Reese rode along on a UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" military utility helicopter at the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The helicopter was previously flown in the Vietnam War and possibly Dessert Storm, according to a volunteer at the event. Ride along with her as the helicopter flies over Beaufort.
Ashley Jean Reese Staff video
We tag along with a couple of Beaufort Marines as they try out the Navy's new virtual reality trailer on April 28, 2017. The 53-foot trailer -- which is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy -- puts you in command of a river attack boat on a mission to extract a team of SEALs, and is one of the attractions for attendees of this weekend's Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show.

The US Navy ‘Nimitz’ has 8 kiosks for ‘briefings’ after which participants will don an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac vest for a virtual reality experience. Staff can move about 60 participants per hour through the mission. The truck will make its fourth appearance when it arrives at this year’s MCAS Beaufort Air Show.

Ever wonder what the ships that Christopher Columbus sailed on looked like in person? Here's your chance! The Niña and Pinta are docked at the Beaufort Downtown Marina and open to the public from Thursday, April 20, 2017, to April 25. Kat Wilson, the first mate, explains why you should check them out!

Ever wonder how kettle corn is made? Thad Grecco, of Hilton Head's Palmetto Kettle Corn, was popping up some 200 pounds of it during the 5th annual A Taste of Bluffton food festival on April 8, 2017. He was kind enough to take time out of his busy day to show how it's done. Palmetto Kettle Corn can be found at various area festivals and is a regular every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market.

Everyone, it seems, was wearing plaid — especially the Heritage tartan plaid — at the second annual Plaid Par-Tee, hosted by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on April 6, 2017 at the Poseidon Rooftop Bar. The event was held in celebration of National Tartan Day and the upcoming RBC Heritage, which starts on Monday with the tournament opening ceremony. Here, we peruse a few of the many shades of plaid on display while talking to a few party goers about their sartorial choices.

Sun City Hilton Head retiree Fred 'the Fantastique' Reisz performs some close-up magical card tricks as a warm-up to the Lowcountry's club annual magic show “An Evening of Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 to be held at Bluffton’s Lord of Life Lutheran Church at 351 Buckwalter Parkway.

The Annual Greater Hardeeville Chamber of Commerce Bass Tournament was held this weekend (March 25-26) at Millstone Landing on the Savannah River. The winners ended up catching over 40 lbs of bass this weekend, and the largest catch weighed in at almost 8 lbs. The winning team received a $1200 prize.

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.

