Group to participate in World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

The Hilton Head Island Qigong Group will participate in World Tai Chi & Qigong Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jarvis Creek Park, according to a news release.
Attendees can watch demonstrations or participate in practice groups. Beginners are welcome.
World Tai Chi & Qigong Day is celebrated each year on the last Saturday in April in more than 60 countries. The global event provides information about the health benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong and promotes health self-reliance and self-care practices.
For more information, call 843-683-2402.
