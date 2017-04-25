Local Events

April 25, 2017 1:35 PM

Boars & Oars Fundraiser postponed

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Hilton Head Island Crew Boars & Oars Fundraiser that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, according to a news release.

No new date has been set.

