Late St. Helena legend ‘Crip’ Legree honored at 1862 Penn Center Circle Gala

A Beaufort County resident was inducted into the St. Helena Island Penn Center’s 1862 Circle on Saturday for his preservation of the Gullah culture.
Joseph “Crip” Legree Jr. was one of the Gullah community’s last cast net makers when he died March 17 at the age of 92 at his daughter’s home on St. Helena.
Legree was called Crip because he broke his leg as a child and walked with a slight limp. He was also known as “Cap’n Crip” because he worked on the water for many of his days.
In 2009, he received the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award from the S.C. Arts Commission, the McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina and the General Assembly — recognizing lifetime achievement in the folk arts.
He was feted at the museum on the USC Horseshoe and was recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives for preserving the cultural values and traditions of his Gullah ancestors.
“My heart was full,” he said at the time.
Legree was introduced to Saturday’s crowd by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette columnist David Lauderdale.
“He was mostly known for being that river rat in the river all the time. He was somebody who took his crab, shrimp and oysters. .. The fish went to his family, relations and community. ... He was somebody who was so sincere with taking in people and helping people out.”
The gala celebrated the St. Helena Island Penn Center, which is recognized as one of the nation’s most historic institutions dedicated to preserving Gullah Geechee culture.
The Penn School, which eventually became the Penn Center, was founded in 1862 and the 1862 Circle was established in 2003 to recognize leaders who embody the spirit of the center and who serve as national advocates for the enduring history and culture of the Sea Islands.
