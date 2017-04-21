Admirals for 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head announced

Hospice Care of the Lowcountry has chosen Heather and Bob Cherichella as admirals of the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head fundraiser, according to a news release.
Heather Cherichella, a stockbroker, certified financial planner and an interior designer, is co-founder of Wexford Women’s Golf Association and served on the board of the Lowcountry Women’s Golf Association. She also served as co-chair for “Tee Off Fore the Arts,” a Arts Center of Coastal Carolina fundraiser.
Bob Cherichella, a retired vice president with AIM Management and U.S. Army veteran, has been a volunteer for various Salvation Army initiatives in Illinois, Indiana, Beaufort and on Hilton Head. He served as co-chairman for “Tee Off Fore the Arts” and on the committee for the Mardi Gras Gala for the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. He currently serves on the board of the Wexford HOA and the HHSO.
The Yacht Hop will be held Sept. 17 on the docks of the Harbour Town Yacht Basin.
Guests are invited to tour yachts and be treated to hors d’oeuvres prepared by some of the area’s premier chefs. Deas-Guyz will be performing, and silent and live auctions will be held. All proceeds of the event benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry’s patient care programs.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the Yacht Hop, call 843-706-2296 or visit www.hospicecarelc.org.
Comments