TD Bank hosting fundraiser for Hospice Care of the Lowcountry

TD Bank is hosting a fundraiser for Hospice Care of the Lowcountry through April 28, according to a news release.
In addition to monetary donations, TD Bank will be collecting adult diapers, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, incontinence pads and alcohol swabs on behalf of the organization.
All funds from TD Bank’s Bring Change campaign will go toward purchasing supplies and continuation of programming for the Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.
Donation locations
▪ 110 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton
▪ 1021 Fording Island Road in Bluffton
▪ 13 University Parkway in Okatie
▪ 62 New Orleans Road on Hilton Head Island
▪ 401 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island
