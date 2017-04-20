Celebration of life scheduled for Bluffton realtor killed in May River Road crash

A celebration of life honoring a Bluffton man killed by an alleged drunken driver in a three-car crash last week has been scheduled for Friday at the Corner Perk Cafe in Bluffton.

Cullen Mieczkowski, 34, died on May River Road after the crash around 5 p.m. April 14 near the Rose Dhu neighborhood, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Originally from Willowick Ohio, Mieczkowski had lived in the Lowcountry since 2013. He moved to the area shortly after his parents moved to Sun City and quickly developed a love for Bluffton.

“He really found his stride in life down here,” Mieczkowski’s work partner, Nanie Ingram, said on Monday. The pair often started their mornings together for the past 2 1/2 years as they sold new houses at Hampton Lake for K. Hovnanian Homes, she said.

According to a GoFundMe page created to assist Mieczkowski’s family with funeral expenses, the celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the restaurant at 1297 May River Road.

Notes and cards of condolence may be sent to Mieczkowski’s family at 4 Brayton Court Bluffton, SC 29902.

The GoFundMe page exceeded its initial goal of $17,500 with donations adding up to over $18,950 by Thursday morning.

Another unidentified driver was injured in the crash and taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. That driver was released from the hospital on Monday, according to Bluffton police.

The third driver, Nikolai K. Wheeler, 27, of Bluffton, is charged with two felony DUIs: one resulting in death and the other resulting in great bodily injury. Wheeler was also charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury and driving under a suspended license.

In a police report, Wheeler told officers that he drank half a bottle of vodka and had taken some Xanax bars prior driving.

Witnesses also said Wheeler was driving erratically prior to the crash.

A Bluffton police news release said Wheeler hit Mieczkowski’s vehicle from behind as they both traveled eastbound on May River Road. The impact sent Mieczkowski’s vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it struck the unidentified driver’s car.

Wheeler was denied bond by a judge and remains in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.