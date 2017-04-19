Palmetto Animal League hosting online fundraising auction to save homeless pets

The Palmetto Animal League is hosting its eighth annual Bid for PAL Online Auction from 8 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
The auction features more than 650 items donated by animal-loving businesses. Bidders will have a chance to purchase items such as golf packages, vacations, pet items, spa treatments, home décor, restaurant certificates and jewelry.
All the money raised will help Palmetto Animal League rescue abandoned, abused and neglected animals and find them homes.
To bid, go to www.PALauction.org.
Comments