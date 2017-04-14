Where to find the Easter Bunny — and a mermaid! — this weekend

It’s officially Easter weekend, and the Easter Bunny has been busy. He’s been hiding eggs all around Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Ridgeland — and he even made friends with a mermaid.

If you’re trying to follow his trail before he disappears for another year, you’ve come to the right place. Check out the list below.

And if you know of an Easter-related event this weekend in or around Bluffton or on Hilton Head Island, email us to let us know.

Hilton Head Island

Meet the Mermaid of Hilton Head (and the Easter Bunny) — Saturday, April 15

The Easter Bunny will be hanging out with his favorite mermaid Saturday afternoon at Island Child, 1000 William Hilton Pkwy, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will include a book signing by the Mermaid of the Hilton Head and photo opportunities with the mermaid and the Easter Bunny.

The Salty Dog Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 15

The Salty Dog Cafe is hosting its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m. The hunt is free for children ages 12 and under, and will include three different age groups: 1 to 3-year-olds, 4 to 7-year-olds and 8 to 12-year-olds. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, and the Salty Dog promises it to be one of the biggest hunts in the area, with “thousands of eggs hidden around South Beach Marina.” The event will also feature live music and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The Salty Dog recommends taking the South Gate into Sea Pines to avoid any traffic from RBC Heritage.

Kidz Drop In Adventure: Easter Bunny photos — Saturday, April 15

It’s the last chance to see the Easter Bunny at Kidz Drop In Adventure, 55 Matthews Dr, Unit 190 & 195. Cost is $10 per child to meet the Easter Bunny, and each child will get “a special treat.” Parents can pay an additional $5 to have a professional photograph taken of their child(ren) with the Easter Bunny. Photo sessions will include a backdrop, and the photos should be uploaded to Facebook within 24 hours.

Skull Creek Boathouse 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 16

Skull Creek Boathouse is hosting its 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at 11 a.m. The event is free to children ages 8 and under, and will also include face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny. Brunch will also be served at 10 a.m.

Sea Pines Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 16

Sea Pines Resort and the Harbour Town Shops will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Gregg Russell Harbour Town Playground. The event is free and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

Bluffton

Annual Bluffton Community Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 15

The Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Bluffton Community Easter Egg Hunt at Johnston Baseball Stadium at Bluffton High School, 12 H.E. McCracken Circle, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 5 p.m., and the even will include live music, free food and other activities.

The Hunt for the Easter Bunny & His Friends — Saturday, April 15

Ignite the Senses Children’s Gym, located in Suite C1 at 163 Bluffton Rd, will host The Hunt for the Easter Bunny & His Friends on Saturday from 10a.m. to noon. The gym says, “Join us and follow the bunny trail to find out where the Easter Bunny and his friends are. They were out for a leisurely walk through the gym and got lost. Can you help us find them?” This event will be broken down into two age groups. The first event will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children ages 1 to 3 years old. Children ages 4 to 6 years old will have their event from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is $10 per child (or $5 per sibling) and is limited to the first 50 children. Advanced sign-up is required, and can be completed online or by calling 843-757-0179.