Local Events

April 14, 2017 11:44 AM

Women’s association to recognize award winners, grant recipients

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island will recognize its Youth Service Awards winners and WAHHI Charitable Fund grant recipients at a luncheon at 11 a.m. May 3, according to a news release.

The luncheon at Sonesta Resort in Shipyard Plantation on Hilton Head Island will begin with a social hour at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon.

The master of ceremonies will be Reggie Deaz, of Hilton Head, lead vocalist of Deaz-Guyz and director of personnel for the Beaufort County School System. Rachel Wyatt, Miss South Carolina and runner-up to Miss America, will join him. Wyatt is a senior at Clemson and an advocate for creating opportunities for special-needs adults.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kettle corn made easy

Kettle corn made easy 1:06

Kettle corn made easy
Pretty in plaid 1:36

Pretty in plaid
A honkin' good time: Kids react to annual Touch-A-Truck event 2:41

A honkin' good time: Kids react to annual Touch-A-Truck event

View More Video

Entertainment Videos