Women’s association to recognize award winners, grant recipients

The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island will recognize its Youth Service Awards winners and WAHHI Charitable Fund grant recipients at a luncheon at 11 a.m. May 3, according to a news release.
The luncheon at Sonesta Resort in Shipyard Plantation on Hilton Head Island will begin with a social hour at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon.
The master of ceremonies will be Reggie Deaz, of Hilton Head, lead vocalist of Deaz-Guyz and director of personnel for the Beaufort County School System. Rachel Wyatt, Miss South Carolina and runner-up to Miss America, will join him. Wyatt is a senior at Clemson and an advocate for creating opportunities for special-needs adults.
