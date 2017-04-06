Historic Beaufort Foundation hosting Lafayette Soirée

The Historic Beaufort Foundation is hosting its gala, the Lafayette Soirée, at 6:30 p.m. April 22, according to a news release.
The gala will be held at the waterfront garden of Nancy and Howell Beach, behind their historic home, the ca. 1892 Dr. A.P Prioleau House on Federal Street.
This year’s theme is “Joie de Vivre.”
“We will be celebrating the joy of living here in Beaufort, Lowcountry style,” chairman Donna Dehncke and co-chair Mary Fermin Savage said.
The event honors the 1825 visit of the revered French general, the Marquis de Lafayette. The party will begin with champagne and oysters, accompanied by a jazz trio. Small plates of contemporary Lowcountry fare from Beaufort restaurants will be served. The event also will feature the music of the Michel Jons Band from Savannah. Dress is Lowcountry cocktail attire.
Tickets are $125 for foundation members and $150 for non-members. They can be purchased at www.historicbeaufort.org or by calling the office at 843-379-3331.
Revenues generated by this year’s event will go toward the renovation of exhibit space and reception area of the John Mark Verdier House.
Comments