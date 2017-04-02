A honkin' good time: Kids react to annual Touch-A-Truck event

The annual Touch-A-Truck event was held Saturday, April 1, at Tanger Outlets. Kids explored all types of trucks, from emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances, to construction equipment, Palmetto Electric trucks and even Marine Corps vehicles.
Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.

Who won the Wingfest wing eating contest?

It was a sticky but tasty mess as contestants vied for the wing eating title at the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Competitors had two minutes to eat as much of the 22 chicken wings put in front of them as they could. The winner was Isaiah Holland, of Ft. Steward, Ga.

Fun times at Wingfest

Chicken wings weren't the only things attendees were enjoying during the 22nd Annual Hilton Head Island Wingfest on March 25, 2017. Here, members of the crowd get their groove on as Deas Guyz finish their set with the Isley Brothers classic, "Shout."

